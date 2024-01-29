Super Bowl 2024 schedule, odds: San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs set for Super Bowl battle in Las Vegas

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 28: Patrick Mahomes #15 and Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Super Bowl XLIII is officially set.

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers survived their respective conference championship matchups on Sunday afternoon to earn a trip to Las Vegas and the Super Bowl next month. Here’s everything you need to know for the big game at Allegiant Stadium.

Super Bowl LVIII: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, Feb. 11 | 6:30 p.m. ET | CBS

Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, Nevada

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs shut down the Baltimore Ravens to win the AFC championship game on Sunday afternoon. The Chiefs rolled to a 17-10 win at M&T Bank Stadium. Tight end Travis Kelce had 116 yards on 11 catches and a big touchdown early. He also broke Jerry Rice's record for most postseason receptions in league history, and he recorded his record-tying eighth 100-yard playoff game. The Chiefs will now head to their fourth Super Bowl in the last five seasons. If they can win, they'll become the first team to successfully win back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots did so in 2003-04.

The 49ers, after an awful first half in Santa Clara, rallied back on Sunday afternoon in the NFC championship game. They climbed out of a 17-point halftime hole to stun the Detroit Lions and take the 34-31 win, which secured their spot in the Super Bowl. It matched the largest comeback in NFC championship game history. The 49ers, who had lost back-to-back conference championship games, are now headed to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2019 campaign.

The 49ers have opened as a 2.5-point favorite at BetMGM in the Super Bowl. The underdog has covered the spread in the last three Super Bowls.

Usher set for Super Bowl LVIII halftime show

Usher is set to headline the halftime show at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. The eight-time Grammy winner wrapped up a residency in Las Vegas in December, and he's set to release an album on Feb. 11, too.

Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem ahead of the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Post Malone will perform “America the Beautiful” and Andra Day will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” during the pregame festivities.

Will Taylor Swift make it to the Super Bowl?

She could, but it's not going to be easy.

Taylor Swift, who is dating Kelce, is set to resume the international leg of her tour next month. She is scheduled to perform four shows in Tokyo in the week leading up to the Super Bowl, with her final show ending on Saturday night. If she leaves right away after the final show, thanks to the time change, she could theoretically make it to Las Vegas just in time for the show.

Whether she wants to make that journey, and then fly right back to the other side of the world for more shows the next week, remains to be seen.