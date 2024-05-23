Suspect arrested in shooting that critically wounded Auburn RB Brian Battie and killed his brother

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 09 Auburn at Cal BERKELEY, CA - SEPTEMBER 09:Auburn Tigers running back Brian Battie (21) during the college football game between Auburn Tigers against the California Golden Bears on September 9, 2023 at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, CA (Photo by Samuel Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

An arrest has been made following the shooting that left Auburn running back Brian Battie in critical condition and killed his brother.

Darryl Bernard Brookins, 28, was arrested Wednesday afternoon by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals Task Force, the sheriff's office announced. He was booked at the Sarasoto County Correctional Facility.

Brookins faces charges of murder, attempted murder and as a felon in possession of a firearm.

The shooting occurred on May 18, when deputies responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Sarasota's Tallywood Centre Plaza at 3:30 a.m. Battie's brother, Tommie L. Battie IV, as found dead at the scene, with four other people wounded and transported to area hospitals. 911 calls paint a chaotic picture outside a hookah lounge.

Battie, a Sarasota native, was reportedly placed in the ICU and was able to move his hands, but Auburn coach Hugh Freeze said on social media Monday that his player had a setback and remained on a ventilator.

Auburn family. Please continue to pray for Brian Battie. There was a set back last night and he’s still on a ventilator. #AUSTRONG — Hugh Freeze (@CoachHughFreeze) May 20, 2024

There haven't been any official updates on Battie's condition since then. A GoFundMe was set up to help Battie's family cover funeral expenses and hospital bills and has so far raised more than $100,000.

Battie, a two-star recruit in the class of 2020 according to Rivals, transferred to Auburn in Jan. 2023 after three seasons at South Florida, where he rushed for over 1,800 yards. He became Auburn's primary kick returner in his first season with the program, returning 28 kicks for 645 yards and posting 227 rushing yards as a running back.