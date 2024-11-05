Takeaways from Oui-Paris women's basketball tipoff: USC has a new freshman star on its hands

Aflac Oui-Play: USC v Ole Miss PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 4: Kennedy Smith #11 of the USC Trojans dribbles the up the court ball during the AFLAC Oui Play game between USC and Ole Miss at Adidas Arena on November 4, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images) (Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images)

The women’s college basketball season kicked off on Monday, headlined by two top-25 matchups as part of Aflac’s Oui-Play event in Paris. No. 3 USC survived an upset attempt from No. 20 Ole Miss, 68-66, thanks to two free throws from Kiki Iriafen, and No. 5 UCLA topped No. 17 Louisville, 66-59, behind a double-double from Lauren Betts.

Here’s what we learned about each team from the two best matchups of opening day:

USC’s Kennedy Smith ready for big stage

Last year the Trojans had JuJu Watkins as their top-billed freshman, and this season, it’s Kennedy Smith. Smith, the No. 6 player in her class, will play a crucial role for USC. She started in the win over Ole Miss, playing 37 minutes — the second most after Watkins — and finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a block. A big guard who stands at 6-foot-1, Smith utilized her strength on offense and defense. Often freshmen have to adjust to the physicality of college basketball, but Smith isn’t a player that can be pushed around. She drives and finishes with strength, and is able to battle with bigger players for rebounds.

The Trojans will lean on Watkins, and the experience of graduate transfers Iriafen and Talia von Oelhoffen, but coach Lindsay Gottlieb clearly has a lot of trust in Smith, playing her so many minutes in a game that went down to the wire.

Defense will be a calling card for Ole Miss

Yolett McPhee-McCuin-coached teams are always fueled by defense. This team is no different. The Rebels caused chaos in their near-upset of USC, using their length and athleticism to create turnovers. They forced USC into 26 turnovers, which led to a late-game run after being down by as many as 15. The Rebels showcased their ability to play defense as a unit, and six different players finished with multiple steals.

Ole Miss struggled shooting the ball, making 29.7% of its attempts and 30.4% from beyond the arc. That’s not something McPhee-McCuin will want repeated, but it's a good sign that the Rebels were able to stay in the game against a top team while struggling on offense. Their defense is elite, and that can take a team far.

Lauren Betts dominates for UCLA

The season is just one day old, but Lauren Betts is already making a case for National Player of the Year. The junior led UCLA with 18 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and a steal. But perhaps the most impressive thing about Betts is her efficiency. As a sophomore, Betts was fourth in the country in shooting percentage, making 64.3% of her attempts. Against Ole Miss she made 9 of her 12 attempts (75%). Betts has also refined her footwork, showcasing the ability to spin between multiple defenders and to finish with either hand.

Even when she’s not scoring, Betts propels the UCLA offense, either by creating space or finding shooters. Teammate Timea Gardiner made five 3-pointers in the win, and Betts assisted on three of them.

Youngsters shine for Louisville

Jeff Walz signed three five-star recruits heading into this season, and they all showed promise in the loss to UCLA. Guard Tajianna Roberts led the Cardinals in scoring with 21 points, including four 3-pointers. She and fellow freshman Mackenly Randolph both earned starts. Roberts, and the third five-star Imari Berry, both struggled scoring the ball with just two points each but showed potential. They both proved themselves as capable scorers in high school, with Berry averaging 23.8 points per game as a senior and Randolph averaging 16.9 points and 10.1 rebounds. Despite struggling to make shots, both players showed confidence in their abilities and created good opportunities. With this freshman class leading the way, Louisville will only get better.