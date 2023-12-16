Texans QB C.J. Stroud ruled out for Sunday vs. Titans due to concussion

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, left, prepares to take the field against the New York Jets in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Adam Hunger/AP)

Star rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud is ruled out for the Houston Texans' Sunday matchup with the Tennessee Titans, the team announced Saturday.

Stroud sustained the injury during last Sunday’s 30-6 loss to the New York Jets. He was previously listed as doubtful to play. The 22 year old did not travel to Nashville with the team.

Case Keenum and Davis Mills are Houston's current options at quarterback.

Tackle George Fant has been ruled out as well, according to the Texans announcement. He is dealing with a hip injury in addition to an undisclosed illness. Cornerback Steven Nelson is also on the injury report, listed as questionable with a wrist injury.

This story will be updated.