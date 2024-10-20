Texas fined $250,000 by SEC for fans throwing objects on field after controversial call

Georgia v Texas AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 19: Texas Longhorns cheerleaders run with flags after a touchdown was scored during the third quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Texas is facing financial ramifications for its fans' actions during the Longhorns' loss to Georgia on Saturday night.

Texas fans threw objects onto the field with less than three minutes to go in the third quarter after officials called a pass interference on Jahdae Barron after Barron made an interception. The SEC announced Sunday that Texas would be fined $250,000 and ban anyone who threw something onto the field from attending a Texas sporting event for the rest of the school year.

"The throwing of debris and resulting interruption of play that took place Saturday night cannot be part of any SEC event," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. "The SEC is assigned responsibility by its membership to enforce its sportsmanship and game management policies and these actions are consistent with that oversight responsibility, including the financial penalty and mandated reviews."

The situation was one of the most bizarre penalty-related instances in recent college football history. As the field was being cleared of debris, officials conferred and decided that the pass interference penalty should be rescinded and Texas should keep the ball. The Longhorns scored two plays later to cut Georgia’s lead to 23-15, but the Bulldogs went on to win 30-15.

In the hours after the game, Georgia administrators said they wanted answers from the SEC about the process of overturning the call. In a statement posted to social media, athletic director Josh Brooks said he wanted to know when officials realized the call was wrong.

"What I cannot accept is the manner in which this specific call was reversed," Brooks wrote. "The official claimed he erred in the call. My question is when did he realize the error? If it was before the delay that occurred due to fans throwing objects on the field, what stopped him before the head official made the announcement and spotted the ball?"

The SEC said there are other guidelines for Texas to meet as part of its punishment for the objects being thrown on the field. If the conference doesn't find that Texas sufficiently fulfills those obligations, it said it has the right to revoke the school's ability to sell alcohol at sporting events.