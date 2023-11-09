Texas QB Quinn Ewers to start against TCU

Texas v Houston HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 21: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns throws a pass in the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

Quinn Ewers is back.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Ewers would start Saturday night against TCU. The junior quarterback has missed No. 7 Texas’ last two games after he suffered a right shoulder injury in the Longhorns’ 31-24 win over Houston on Oct. 21.

Maalik Murphy started in Ewers’ place in wins over BYU and Kansas State, though the latter game made Texas sweat. The Longhorns jumped out to a 27-7 lead in the third quarter before Kansas State quickly erased the deficit and forced overtime. Texas won 33-30 after stopping the Wildcats on fourth down on OT as Kansas State elected to push for a game-winning TD instead of a game-tying field goal.

Murphy was 35-of-62 passing for 418 yards and threw three TDs and three interceptions in the two games Ewers missed.

Ewers returns to the lineup completing nearly 71% of his passes this season. Ewers is 151-of-213 passing for 1,915 yards with 13 TDs and three interceptions through seven games.

Texas is atop the Big 12 at 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the conference. The Longhorns have a one-game lead on everyone else with games at TCU, at Iowa State and at home against Texas Tech remaining. A 12-1 season with a Big 12 title will give the Longhorns a great chance at the College Football Playoff.

TCU, meanwhile, is simply trying to get bowl eligible after going to the playoff a season ago. The Horned Frogs are 2-4 in the Big 12 and 4-5 overall with games against Texas, Baylor and Oklahoma remaining. TCU will need to beat Baylor and get at least one upset to play in the postseason.

