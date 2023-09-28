Thursday Night Football: How to watch the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers tonight

Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) and Green Bay Packers linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. (57) during introductions before the first half of a NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) (Jeffrey Phelps/AP)

Tonight, Thursday Night Football returns to Amazon Prime Video to kick off Week 4 of the NFL season. This week, the Detroit Lions visit the Green Bay Packers. The Lions (2-1) are on a streak, having won 10 of their past 13 games. The Packers have lost to the Lions (2-1) in three straight games. Ready to watch some football? Here's how to watch Thursday Night Football this week, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch Thursday Night Football:

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Game: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

TV channel/streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Which teams are playing Thursday Night Football this week?

This week on Thursday Night Football, the Detroit Lions play the Green Bay Packers, streaming live on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 28 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Here's the complete schedule for Thursday Night Football during the 2023 NFL season.

What channel is the Lions vs. Packers game on?

Where to stream the Lions vs. Packers game?

