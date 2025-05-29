Ticketmaster pauses ticket sales for all NFL London games to 'ensure genuine fans are able to purchase' seats

London, England - October 20: The flags of the United States and Great Britain are displayed on the field before the New England Patriots face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Ticketmaster is trying to ensure actual fans can buy seats to NFL games in London during the 2025 season. The website decided to temporarily pause all ticket sales for those contests shortly after they went on sale Thursday to "ensure genuine fans are able to purchase tickets."

In a statement, Ticketmaster said fans who tried to buy tickets will keep their place in the queue. It added, "We understand how frustrating this is."

An update on 2025 NFL London Games ticket sales pic.twitter.com/H0P9xn1S9n — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) May 29, 2025

There was apparently massive interest in tickets to the London games, with fans reportedly being placed in queues as large as 250,000 people. Given Ticketmaster's statement, it appears some of that queue may have consisted of scalpers or bots trying to buy up seats.

The NFL will play seven international games in 2025, with three taking place in London. The Minnesota Vikings will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5, the Denver Broncos and New York Jets will square off in Week 6 and the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars will play in Week 7. The Week 5 and Week 6 games will be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The Rams and Jaguars will play at Wembley Stadium. Both venues have hosted NFL games in recent years.

The NFL first started playing games in London during the 2007 season. The league initially only played one game in Europe per season, but increased that number to two games in 2013 and then three games in 2014. Since then, the NFL has tried to play at least a game in London every single season. The only exception came in 2020, when the league skipped the London game due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league will also play in Brazil, Germany, Ireland and Spain in 2025.