Tiger Woods suffered ruptured Achilles, out indefinitely after surgery

Tiger Woods won't be back on the golf course anytime soon.

Woods announced on social media on Tuesday afternoon that, while ramping up his game in recent weeks in an effort to return to the PGA Tour, he ruptured his left Achilles. He underwent surgery on Tuesday, and is now recovering.

— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 11, 2025

"As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured," Woods wrote, in part.

"I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you all for the support."

It's unclear how long Woods will be sidelined.

