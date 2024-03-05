Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards 'lost track of time,' missed opening tip off in win vs. Trail Blazers

NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves Mar 4, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) shake hands in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Anthony Edwards was crouched down by the scorers table as the Minnesota Timberwolves got set for the opening tip of Monday night’s 119-114 win over the Portland Trail Blazers at the Target Center.

Instead of being out for the start of the game, as he usually is, Edwards was waiting to check into the game and Nickeil Alexander-Walker replaced him in the starting lineup. As it turns out, that was completely accidental.

Ant got late for the T-Wolves opening tip 😅 pic.twitter.com/q3QXPL7iYI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 5, 2024

"I lost track of time," Edwards said plainly after the win, via ESPN .

While that’s something that happens at the AAU level, or even the college level occasionally, it’s a rare sight in the NBA.

Edwards checked into the game about 30 seconds later, however, and everything was normal. He finished with 13 points and six assists in 35 minutes while shooting 4-of-10 from the field. He left the game briefly in the third quarter with a right elbow injury, but he was back on the court for the start of the fourth quarter.

Edwards has averaged a career-high 26.1 points and 5.2 rebounds this season, his fourth in the league. The 22-year-old picked up his second straight All-Star nod this year, and he’s been instrumental in leading the Timberwolves to a 43-19 record — which, as of Tuesday afternoon, was just barely enough for first place in the Western Conference standings.

Rudy Gobert led the Timberwolves in Monday night’s win with 25 points and 16 rebounds while shooting 9-of-10 from the field. Mike Conley added 19 points and seven assists, and Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 14 points.

Anfernee Simons led Portland with 34 points and 14 assists. Duop Reath added 26 points, and Dalano Banton finished with 18 points and seven rebounds. The Trail Blazers have lost 10 of their last 12 games, and hold just a 17-43 record.

The Timberwolves are back in action on Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers, where Edwards will get a chance to redeem his time management skills at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.