Tony Pollard, Cowboys reportedly not expected to reach long-term deal before franchise tag deadline

NFL: JAN 22 NFC Divisional Playoffs - TBD at 49ers SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 22: Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) warms up before the NFL NFC Divisional Playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. (Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Running back Tony Pollard is a lock on the Dallas Cowboy's roster for now, but his future beyond the 2023 season hangs in the balance ahead of Monday's 4 p.m. ET franchise tag deadline.

The Cowboys and Pollard are not expected to agree on a long-term deal before the buzzer, according a report from ESPN which was confirmed by NFL Network's Jane Slater. The team reportedly placed the franchise tag on him in May.

Without a change soon, the Cowboys and Pollard would need to wait until the end of the regular season in January to ink a long-term extension.

Can confirm multiple reports that #Cowboys RB Tony Pollard is expected to play on the 10.1M franchise tag signed back in March. Interestingly enough, when I asked how far apart both sides were….a source tells me there wasn’t an extensive discussion about a long term deal. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 17, 2023

With the tag, Pollard is set to make a fully guaranteed $10.09 million this upcoming season. This comes after he saw his best season in 2022. Rushing for 1,007 yards and 9 touchdowns to average 5.2 yards per carry, he also caught 39 receptions for 371 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The 26-year-old is currently recovering from a broken fibula he sustained during the Cowboys' playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but he's reportedly expected to be ready for action well before training camp.

After being selected in the fourth round out of Memphis in 2019, Pollard played behind three-time Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott for his past four seasons.

Elliott was released in May after reportedly saying he'd be willing to take a pay cut from his $90 million deal, due to Dallas not wanting to insult him with a low offer.

In today's running back market, it makes sense the Cowboys wouldn't be in a rush to come to a long-term deal with Pollard, especially after Elliott's massive contract didn't pan out.

Regardless, Pollard's 2023 payday will mark a major increase in earnings. Set to see more than three-times his career earning to date, it's possible the lack of prolonged security won't be an issue.