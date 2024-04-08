Total solar eclipse: Before and after photos

Before and after photographs taken along the path of the total solar eclipse in North America reveal the stunning, awe-inducing nature of the celestial phenomenon.

Observers in Mazatlán, Mexico were the first to see the total solar eclipse at 2:07 p.m. ET. It then continued into Texas and along a “path of totality” spanning more than 100 miles across the width of the continent.

In the U.S., the sun was fully obscured by the moon for a few minutes in 15 states from Texas to Maine, but the eclipse was at least partially visible in 49 states. Alaska was the only state where the eclipse wasn't visible.

Check out these images of the eclipse from locations in Mexico, Arkansas and New York using our photo slider tool:

Despite thick clouds, people in Sylvan Beach, New York, were able to experience the day-to-night change as totality set in.

The Greers Ferry Dam is seen from the John F. Kennedy Memorial Overlook just after totality in Cleburne County, Arkansas.

A rail bridge in Piedras Negras, Mexico, goes from light to dark.

Crowds in Niagara Falls, New York, experience a surreal sense of nighttime during eclipse totality.

More coverage: