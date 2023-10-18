Trade deadline buyers and sellers, Kyler Murray returns | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to pull back the curtain on the latest news from around the NFL. The trio start things off with the return of Kyler Murray to the Arizona Cardinals, the fallout from Anthony Richardson's season-ending injury (and Jori's one-on-one conversation with Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay), Frank Reich relinquishing play-calling duties and Jalen Ramsey's return to the Miami Dolphins.

Next, Charles gives his thoughts on who will be buying and selling at the trade deadline. The group discuss Brian Burns and some potential landing spots that make sense.

To finish the show, Jori was at the NFL owner's meetings in New York and she gives a behind-the-scenes view on what she's been hearing about the banning of the "hip drop tackle," Roger Goodell's contract extension and next year's international games.

2:30 - Kyler Murray returns from IR

8:00 - Anthony Richardson is out for the season

15:55 - Frank Reich relinquishes play-calling duties

20:35 - Jalen Ramsey returns to the Dolphins

25:10 - Trade deadline buyers and sellers

34:30 - Owner's meetings news and analysis: hip drop tackle, Roger Goodell, international games

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."