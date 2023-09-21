Travis Kelce indicates Taylor Swift rumors are about as one-sided as you'd expect

Kansas City Chiefs v Jacksonville Jaguars JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 17: Tight End Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks with the media after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ever Bank Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Chiefs defeated the Jaguars 17 to 9.(Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

When it comes to the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce dating rumors, we basically know one thing for sure: the Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end is interested in Swift. The question is if there's anything more than that.

So far, our main sources of info have been a months-old podcast, randomgossip sites and the evasive denials of Travis' brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

The man himself finally addressed the matter on Thursday during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on ESPN, with the titular host asking if "this is happening." Kelce's response didn't exactly paint what's happening here as a burgeoning romance.

Travis Kelce on the Taylor Swift dating rumors on the @PatMcAfeeShow: pic.twitter.com/UmUcYtTYQH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2023

Kelce's answer:

"It's life baby. It's life. I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court. You know, I told her 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.' We'll see what happens in the near future."

So basically, all we have confirmed is that Kelce has invited Swift to a Chiefs game and not much else.

We already knew Kelce was interested in Swift when he said as much on his podcast with Jason in July, but the intrigue really started building with a report they were "quietly hanging out." Another outlet nixed the idea the potential power couple was actually dating, while a subsequent report claims the two have hung out twice and texted over the last week, with Swift reportedly finding Kelce "very charming."

You can take all of that for what you will, but it still feels like this mostly exists in the tabloid reality rather than anything of consequence so far. At least until we see Swift at a Chiefs game.