Trent Alexander-Arnold announces he's leaving Liverpool in emotional video: 'The hardest decision I've ever made'

Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 4: Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on May 4, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images) (Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)
By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

Trent Alexander-Arnold spent the past 20 years being associated with Liverpool. Now, that's all coming to an end.

Alexander-Arnold announced Monday he is leaving the club at the end of the season. Alexander-Arnold announced the news in a video, calling it the "hardest decision I've ever made."

The 26-year-old said it was a personal decision, and that he needed to challenge himself. He acknowledged people won't be happy with his decision, but "it's something that I feel I need to do on my journey and my career." He added he'll always be a Liverpool fan and continue to root for the club to perform well.

Alexander-Arnold grew up a Liverpool fan and joined the club's academy when he was six years old. His exit ends a 20-year association with the club.

This story will be updated.

