Trump trial updates: Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker details efforts to help Trump's 2016 campaign

Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears at court in New York David Pecker is questioned by prosecutor Joshua Steinglass during former U.S. President Donald Trump's criminal trial on charges that he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, in Manhattan state court in New York City, U.S. April 23, 2024 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg (Jane Rosenberg/REUTERS)

After a contentious gag order hearing, former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker gave damning testimony: This is Yahoo News' succinct update on the criminal and civil cases against former president Donald Trump. Here are the latest developments:

🚨 What happened today

The day got off to a rocky start for Trump during a hearing Judge Juan Merchan called to hear arguments on whether Trump had violated his gag order in social media posts. The judge rebuked Trump lawyer Todd Blanche throughout the hearing, telling him at one point that the defense was “losing all credibility with the court.” Things didn’t get much better for Trump when the jury entered the courtroom and Pecker returned to the witness stand. During questioning by prosecutors, he laid out the details of the deal he reached with Trump and lawyer Michael Cohen to aid Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and damage his political rivals.

📌 Tell me more

Judge clashes with Trump's lawyer during gag order hearing: Judge Juan Merchan began the day by hearing arguments on whether Trump had violated his gag order in a series of social media posts that attacked jurors and witnesses in the case. Prosecutor Chris Conroy told Merchan that Trump's "disobedience of the order is willful, it's intentional." Conroy told the judge of Trump, "He knows what he's not allowed to do and he does it anyway." Trump lawyer Todd Blanche countered that there was "absolutely no willful violation" of the order. Merchan seemed unconvinced by Blanche's arguments, repeatedly pressing him for specifics about the context of Trump's social media posts. "You've presented nothing," he told Blanche. At the end of the hearing, Trump fired off yet another message on TruthSocial attacking the judge, calling him "highly conflicted" and saying he should recuse himself from the case. Merchan could issue a ruling on whether Trump violated the gag order at anytime.

Pecker back on the witness stand: In what amounted to incredibly damning testimony, Pecker laid out the 2015 deal he reached with Trump "to help the campaign." Pecker called the arrangement to publish stories to make Trump look good — and to smear his political rivals — "highly, highly confidential." Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen fed the tabloid negative stories about rivals like Sen. Ted Cruz when they sensed him gaining momentum on Trump in the GOP primary, Pecker testified. Steve Bannon also pitched negative stories about Hillary Clinton to Pecker that the Enquirer published.

'Catch and kill': Pecker also testified about the Enquirer's practice regarding "catch and kill," the practice of buying the exclusive rights to a story only to make sure it would never be published. The Enquirer paid $30,000 to a Trump doorman named Dino Sajudin for a story about Trump fathering an out-of-wedlock child. Though the story turned out not to be true, Pecker said, but "I made the decision to buy the story because of the potential embarrassment it would have to the campaign and Mr. Trump." A second "catch and kill" example involved former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who was shopping a story about a sexual relationship she said she had with Trump. "I think you should buy it," Pecker said he told Trump, who was married at the time, during the 2016 campaign.

🗓 What’s next?

There is no trial held on Wednesdays, so court will resume Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m.

📖 The background

⚖️ Trump's trials and legal cases