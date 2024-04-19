Trump's hush money trial, as seen through courtroom sketches

By Dylan Stableford, Yahoo News

Jury selection in former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial concluded Friday with a full panel of 12 jurors and six alternates seated ahead of opening statements, which are expected to begin next week.

The trial is not being televised, and news photographers are only permitted 45 seconds to take still photos prior to the start of each day. The only other images from inside the courtroom are portraits by sketch artists, including noted courtroom sketch artist Jane Rosenberg, whose drawings depict Trump in various states and moods inside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse.

In Rosenberg’s sketches, sometimes Trump's smiling, other times he’s looking solemn — and at least once he appeared to be asleep.

Here are some of her drawings from the first week of the trial.

