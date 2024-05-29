Tyronn Lue, Clippers reportedly agree to new long-term contract

Los Angeles Clippers coach Ty Lue shouts instructions during the second quarter of the team's NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rob Gray) (Rob Gray/AP)

The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed on a new long-term contract with head coach Tyronn Lue, according to multiple reports from ESPN and The Athletic.

The new contract will reportedly make him one of the league's highest-paid coaches.

Lue, 47, has led the Clippers since Oct. 2020 and guided them to the NBA playoffs in three of his four seasons in charge. Los Angeles is 184-134 (.579) under Lue and are coming off a 51-win, Pacific Division-winning title season in 2023-24.

Lue has been an NBA head coach for a total of eight seasons, compiling a 312–217 record including six playoff berths and an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. He began his coaching career as an assistant with the Boston Celtics in 2011.

That followed an 11-year playing career with the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks. He won two championships as a player with the Lakers.

Lue's contract with the Clippers was set to expire after next season and he was reportedly expected to be pursued by several teams during this offseason coaching cycle, including the Lakers.

With Lue taken care of, the Clippers can now focus on trying to keep Paul George and James Harden in town. Kawhi Leonard is already signed for the next three seasons, but George and Harden can become free agents this summer.