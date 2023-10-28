Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou live results: Blow-by-blow updates, highlights and analysis

Boxing In Riyadh: Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou - Press Conference RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - OCTOBER 26: Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou react in the face off during a press conference ahead of the Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou boxing match at Boulevard Hall on October 26, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The Battle of the Baddest, as Saturday's main event on ESPN+ PPV is being billed, pits two of the world's top-ranked heavyweights against each other in a sanctioned pro boxing match with no real title on the line. Unfortunately for former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, the glorified sparring session against WBC champion Tyson Fury will be in a boxing ring and not in a cage.

Ngannou will make his boxing debut Saturday at Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as a +800 underdog against Fury, who is a -1400 favorite at BetMGM.

Fury has beaten every man he's faced and holds an impressive 33-0-1 record with 24 knockouts. Ngannou, who is currently signed to the PFL after vacating his UFC heavyweight belt in January, is 17-3 in MMA with 12 knockouts. But as we've seen with the majority of these crossover fights, Ngannou's MMA experience will hardly come into play inside the squared circle.

But fight fans have come to expect the unexpected in combat sports and Saturday's bout has a chance, albeit minuscule, to provide one of the biggest upsets in boxing history if Ngannou is somehow able to KO Fury.

Tyson Fury-Francis Ngannou live updates

Tyson Fury-Francis Ngannou main card odds, results, highlights

Odds via BetMGM.

Heavyweight: Tyson Fury (-1400) vs. Francis Ngannou (+800)Heavyweight: Fabio Wardley def. David Adeleye (+225)Heavyweight: Joseph Parker def. Simon Kean by TKO in R3Heavyweight: Arslanbek Makhmudov def. Junior Anthony Wright by TKO in R1Heavyweight: Moses Itauma def. Istvan Bernath by TKO in R1