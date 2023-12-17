UFC 296: Leon Edwards dominates listless Colby Covington to defend welterweight belt

UFC 296: Edwards v Covington LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 16: (L-R) Leon Edwards of Jamaica punches Colby Covington in the UFC welterweight championship fight during the UFC 296 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Leon Edwards didn't have to deal with much chaos from Colby Covington at UFC 296.

The UFC welterweight champion defended his title against one of UFC's biggest heels on Saturday, taking a unanimous decision win in a fight that was slow-paced in the first few rounds and all but decided in the later rounds.

All three judges scored the fight 49-46 for Edwards.

The win increases Edwards' unbeaten streak to 15 fights, and further cements him as top dog in a welterweight division previously reigned by Kamaru Usman.

The first two rounds were slow to the point that the heavily pro-Covington crowd was raining down boos toward the end of the second. It was Edwards playing his game, methodically striking and punishing the more wrestling-heavy Covington, who was throwing out half-hearted strikes and attempted only one takedown without success.

The pace picked up a little in the third. After some more exchanges, with Covington's right leg increasingly bruised, Covington landed a takedown, but got nothing to show for it but a head kick as Edwards broke free. As if to prove a point, Edwards then attempted his own takedown and seemed to come away with a 3-0 lead in rounds.

Only three of the 12 wins in Edwards' unbeaten had been by finish, and he appeared headed to another decision win barring Covington shocking him like Edwards did to Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. That moment never came, though Covington appeared to get more comfortable in the fourth.

Either due to appearances or just sheer delusion, Covington celebrated as if he had one after the final buzzer. Reality arrived minutes later from the judges.