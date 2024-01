UFC 297: Strickland v Du Plessis TORONTO, ONTARIO - JANUARY 20: Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa reacts after round two against Sean Strickland in a UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 297 event at Scotiabank Arena on January 20, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Dricus Du Plessis spent most of his UFC 297 with a left eye almost swollen shut, at a deficit on the cards. It wasn't enough to stop him from becoming a champion.

The South African challenger defeated UFC middleweight Sean Strickland by split decision (48-47 x 2, 47-48) on Saturday in Toronto, finishing a rapid ascent up the division going back to Oct. 2020.