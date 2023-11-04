UFC Sao Paulo live results: Highlights, updates and news from Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis

UFC Fight Night: Almeida v Lewis Ceremonial Weigh-in SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: (L-R) Opponents Jailton Almeida of Brazil and Derrick Lewis face off during the UFC Fight Night ceremonial weigh-in at Ibirapuera Gymnasium on November 03, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) (Pedro Vilela/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Jailton Almeida, currently ranked No. 9 in the UFC's heavyweight division, recognizes a golden opportunity and is eager to grasp it. Even before his main event battle against Derrick Lewis at UFC Sao Paulo on Saturday, he told Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole he already was thinking about the future.

"I aspire to be the backup for UFC 295," Almeida said earlier this week. Heavyweights Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich will fight for the interim title in the co-main event of that card after champion Jon Jones was injured and forced to cancel his fight against ex-champion Stipe Miocic.

Almeida's determination is no joke, despite the fact that he's about to face Lewis, the UFC's record-holder for knockouts. Every fighter understands the perils of looking beyond their immediate opponent, but winning significant bouts can only enhance Almeida's career.

This showdown with Lewis marks Almeida's first encounter with a Top 10 opponent, arriving at an opportune time. While Lewis may not be the same fighter he once was, his recent 33-second first-round knockout of Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 291 in July solidifies his rank at No. 10 and fuels his ambition to climb back up the rankings with hopes of another shot at the championship.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023Prelims time: 6 p.m. ETMain card time: 9 p.m. ETLocation: Ginasio Do Ibirapuera, Sao Paulo, BrazilStreaming:ESPN+

UFC Sao Paulo: Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis main card results, odds (Start time 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis (+400) vs. Jailton Almeida (-550)• Welterweight: Gabriel Bonfim (-400) vs. Nicolas Dalby (+310)• Heavyweight: Rodrigo Nascimento (-210) vs. Don'tale Mayes (+170)• Middleweight: Caio Borralho (-335) vs. Abus Magomedov (+265)• Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira (-105) vs. Armen Petrosyan (-115)

UFC Sao Paulo: Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis prelims card results, odds, highlights (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Lightweight: Elves Brener vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky• Welterweight: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (+240) vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov (-300)• Light heavyweight: Vitor Petrino (-250) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (+200)• Women's strawweight: Angela Hill (EV) vs. Denise Gomes (-120)• Women's strawweight: Eduarda Moura vs. Montserrat Conejo Ruiz• Lightweight: Kaue Fernandes vs. Marc Diakiese

