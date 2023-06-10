UFC schedule: Fight cards, times, locations, odds and how to watch, including Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana

UFC 277: Pena v Nunes 2 DALLAS, TEXAS - JULY 30: Amanda Nunes of Brazil celebrates after defeating Julianna Pena in their bantamweight title bout during UFC 277 at American Airlines Center on July 30, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. Amanda Nunes won via unanimous decision. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana

Saturday, June 10, 2023 - Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Women's bantamweight championship: Amanda Nunes (-325) vs. Irene Aldana (+255) • Lightweight: Charles Oliveira (+120) vs. Beneil Dariush (-145) • Welterweight: Mike Malott (-210) vs. Adam Fugitt (+170) • Lightweight: Dan Ige (-250) vs. Nate Landwehr (+200) • Middleweight: Marc-Andre Barriault (-145) vs. Eryk Anders (+120)

Prelims - 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavov (-170) vs. Chris Curtis (+140) • Women's flyweight: Miranda Maverick (-250) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (+200) • Bantamweight: Aiemann Zahabi (EV) vs. Aoriqileng (-120) • Featherweight: Kyle Nelson (+210) vs. Blake Bilder (-260)

Early prelims - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+, UFC FightPass)

• Flyweight: David Dvorak (-275) vs. Steve Erceg (+225) • Women's strawweight: Diana Belbita (-130) vs. Maria Oliveira (+110)

UFC Vegas 75: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

Saturday, June 17, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier• Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joaquim Silva• Middleweight: Armen Petrosyan vs. Christian Leroy Duncan• Featherweight: Pat Sabatini vs. Lucas Almeida• Lightweight: Manuel Torres vs. Nikolas Motta• Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos vs. Miles Johns

Prelims - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

• Welterweight: Nicolas Dalby vs. Muslim Salikhov• Flyweight: Jimmy Flick vs. Alessandro Costa• Bantamweight: Kyung Ho Kang vs. Cristian Quiñonez• Flyweight: Carlos Hernandez vs. Denys Bondar• Flyweight: Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Felipe Bunes• Women's flyweight: Tereza Bledá vs. Gabriella Fernandes• Bantamweight: Dan Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence• Light heavyweight: Zac Pauga vs. Modestas Bukauskas

UFC Jacksonville: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

Saturday, June 24, 2023 - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

Main card - 3 p.m. ET (ABC)

• Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria• Women's flyweight: Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber• Middleweight: Punahele Soriano vs. Sedriques Dumas• Middleweight: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin• Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva

Prelims - 11:30.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

• Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Phil Rowe• Heavyweight: Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa• Featherweight: David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos• Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Wellington Turman• Lightweight: Mateusz Rębecki vs. Loik Radzhabov• Women's strawweight: Tabatha Ricci vs. Gillian Robertson• Lightweight: Trevor Peek vs. Victor Martinez• Featherweight: Jamall Emmers vs. Jack Jenkins• Flyweight: Tatsuro Taira vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

UFC Vegas 76: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov

Saturday, July 1, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Main card - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov• Women's flyweight: Ariane Lipski vs. Melissa Gatto• Featherweight: Joanderson Brito vs. Khusein Askhabov

Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

• Lightweight: Ismael Bonfim vs. Benoit Saint Denis• Lightweight: Jordan Leavitt vs. Elves Brener• Women's flyweight: Ivana Petrovic vs. Luana Carolina

UFC 290: Alex Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez

Saturday, July 8, 2023 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+ PPV)

• Featherweight: Alex Volkanovski (C) vs. Yair Rodriguez (IC)• Flyweight: Brandon Moreno (C) vs. Alexandre Pantoja• Middleweight: Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis• Lightweight: Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker• Middleweight: Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore

Prelims - 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

• Welterweight: Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price• Welterweight: Sean Brady vs. Jack Della Maddalena• Women's strawweight: Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes• Light heavyweight: Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Early prelims - 5 p.m. ET (ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass)

UFC Vegas 77: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Saturday, July 15, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

• Women's bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva• Women's strawweight: Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Istela Nunes• Featherweight: Austin Lingo vs. Melquizael Costa• Middleweight: Albert Duraev vs. Junyong Park• Flyweight: Jafael Filho vs. Juancamilo Ronderos• Women's featherweight: Norma Dumont vs. Chelsea Chandler

UFC London: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura

Saturday, July 22, 2023 - O2 Arena in London

Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Heavyweight: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura• Middleweight: Makhmud Muradov vs. Bryan Barberena• Women's flyweight: Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko• Featherweight: Lerone Murphy vs. Josh Cubao• Bantamweight: Davey Grant vs. Daniel Marcos• Lightweight: Marc Diakiese vs. Joel Álvarez• Women's bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs. Pannie Kianzad• Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili• Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs. Farès Ziam • Lightweight: Chris Duncan vs. Yanal Ashmouz• Heavyweight: Mick Parkin vs. Jamal Pogues• Welterweight: Danny Roberts vs. Jonny Parsons• Middleweight: Paul Craig vs. Andre Muniz

UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2

Saturday, July 29, 2023 - Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Lightweight: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje• Light heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira • Lightweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green• Middleweight: Paulo Costa vs. Ikram Aliskerov• Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira• Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima• Welterweight: Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland• Welterweight: Matthew Semelsberger vs. Yohan Lainesse• Middleweight: Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro• Flyweight: CJ Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador• Welterweight: Trevin Giles vs. Gabriel Bonfim• Women's flyweight: Joanne Woods vs. Priscila Cachoeira

UFC Vegas 78: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael Dos Anjos

Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael Dos Anjos

UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley

Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 - TD Garden in Boston

Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling (C) vs. Sean O'Malley• Women's strawweight: Zhang Weili (C) vs. Amanda Lemos• Middleweight: Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares

UFC Paris: TBD

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 - Paris, France

Fight card - TBD

UFC 293: TBD

Saturday, Sept. 10, 2023 - Sydney, Australia

Fight card - TBD

UFC 294: TBD

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 - Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Fight card - TBD