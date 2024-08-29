U.S. Open 2024: Coco Gauff handily defeats Tatjana Maria, will continue aiming for back-to-back U.S. Open titles

TENNIS-USA-OPEN USA's Coco Gauff serves the ball to Germany's Tatjana Maria during their women's singles second round tennis match on day three of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on August 28, 2024. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images) (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

The 2024 U.S. Open continued on Wednesday with a strong slate of tennis stars, including Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic among those striving for the title in Flushing Meadows.

After a tough first set, Gauff — the reigning U.S. Open singles champion — was able to take the win over Tatjana Maria in straight sets, outlasting the veteran German player to advance to the third round. Although Gauff was able to use her athleticism to her advantage, Maria made her work for it in the first set, forcing her all around the court.

Gauff took the first game with relative ease, but soon found herself down 2-1 after a strong effort from Maria. Gauff leveled things off with a few strong games, and eventually took a 5-3 lead after winning a long game with several advantage tiebreakers. Maria took advantage of some unforced errors to make it 5-4 and get within one game of Gauff's lead. Gauff then stayed creative, getting the advantage after a tricky drop shot to the inner corner.

Coco out here creating obstacles for her opponents 😅 pic.twitter.com/5NwBSQRasm — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 29, 2024

At the set point, Gauff's confidence seemingly wavered, and she lost the advantage after yet another double fault, her seventh of the set. A long rally at the break point was oddly interrupted by the electronic detection system, despite the ball being well inside the line, forcing Gauff and Maria to replay the point. Finally, Gauff, visibly frustrated by her performance so far, was able to take the first set after Maria hit the ball into the net.

Finding a way 💪 Our defending champ battles through to take the first set from Maria! pic.twitter.com/lkOMu339lz — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 29, 2024

Gauff came out much stronger in the second set, quickly capturing the first three games. Maria made her work for the fourth game of the set, but Gauff was eventually able to take the 4-0 lead. Gauff, having largely tired the 37-year-old Maria out, then took the next two games to win the match 6-4, 6-0.

Gauff also struggled with mistakes, earning nine double faults and more than 20 unforced errors (mostly in the first set) to complicate what should have been an easy win. In the end, though, Gauff was able to take the win.

The other marquee event of the night will have the other reigning U.S. Open singles champion, Novak Djokovic, taking on fellow countryman Laslo Djere.

In other big games within the slate, Americans Emma Navarro and Madison Keys both earned wins in straight sets to advance to the third round. On the men's side, Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe will face off in an all-American third round matchup after both won in the second round.