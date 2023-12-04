USC QB Caleb Williams won't play in Holiday Bowl vs. Louisville

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 18 UCLA at USC LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 18: USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) looks to throw the ball during a college football game between the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans on November 18, 2023, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

USC quarterback Caleb Williams’ college career appears to be over.

Trojans coach Lincoln Riley said Monday that Williams would not play in the Holiday Bowl against Louisville on Dec. 27. USC was chosen for the Holiday Bowl after a 7-5 regular season that included three consecutive defeats to end the season as the Trojans lost five of their last six contests.

The 2022 Heisman winner is a prohibitive favorite to be selected in the top three of the 2024 NFL draft, though he has not officially announced if he is declaring for the draft. Draft-eligible players have until Jan. 15 to declare, but it seems highly unlikely that Williams would return to school in 2024 if he was skipping the bowl game.