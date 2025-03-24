USMNT in panic mode, gauging American's pulse on USL's pro/rel announcement & Berhalter has Chicago on fire

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to back to back embarrassing losses for the USMNT in the Nations League. Where are the USMNT on the panic meter and can these issues be fixed before the World Cup?

Christian and Alexis then react to some comments from their USL promotion/relegation chat from last week. What do the fans think of promotion & relegation in American soccer? How will this change the power dynamic between MLS and USL?

Later, Christian and Alexis recap the major storylines from a busy MLS weekend. Gregg Berhalter has the Chicago Fire rolling, Dean Smith agrees to extension with Charlotte FC & the boys react to an insane Orlando City goal.

(6:50) - USMNT Panic meter

(31:15) - Reacting to comments on USL pro/rel video

(58:00) - Chicago Fire win third consecutive game

(1:03:35) - Dean Smith signs two-year extension with Charlotte

(1:07:00) - Marco Pasalic scores insane goal

