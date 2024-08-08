USWNT to play for gold vs. Brazil, men's Olympic final preview, Midge Purce & Taylor Smith in-studio

Subscribe to The Cooligans

The United States women’s national soccer team continues their journey for an Olympic gold medal against Brazil on Saturday. Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss Emma Hayes’ tenure so far ahead of the final game of the Olympics and give her a rating as USWNT head coach. Christian and Alexis discuss Naomi Girma’s spectacular performances for the USWNT as well as the lethal front three of Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson.

Christian and Alexis are then joined in-studio by Midge Purce and Taylor Smith, who discuss the new reality docuseries Offseason FC, created by Midge Purce and Alexis Ohanian. Taylor and Midge tell stories about their time in France, Gotham FC winning the NWSL title and the USWNT Olympic roster.

Christian and Alexis finish the show by talking about Morocco wining the bronze medal game 6-0 over Egypt as well as preview the men’s Olympic gold medal game between Spain and France.

(5:53) - USWNT advance to gold medal match

(18:56) - Women’s gold medal match preview

(24:24) - USWNT vs Brazil prediction

(30:01) - Midge Purce and Taylor Smith interview

(32:31) - What to expect on Offseason FC

(46:32) - How Midge is recovering from injury

(1:02:04) - Thoughts on the USWNT

(1:07:18) - Previewing the men’s gold medal match

