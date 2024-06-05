Utah Jazz reveal 'Mountain Basketball' uniform rebrand

Washington Wizards v Utah Jazz SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 04: Talen Horton-Tucker #5 of the Utah Jazz shoots during the first half of a game against the Washington Wizards at Delta Center on March 04, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

The Utah Jazz are "evolving" their color scheme over the next two seasons and introducing fans to "Mountain Basketball" while embracing purple as the franchise's primary color.

"Our branding will always be an iterative process as we, our fanbase, and the game of basketball continue to grow," said Ryan Smith, governor of the Utah Jazz. "It's clear that Mountain Basketball and purple are at the soul of Utah and the Jazz, and we're excited to share with our community what they have to look forward to."

The decision to lean into purple comes two years after the Jazz introduced a black and yellow color scheme.

Now black and yellow will be phased out after next season and the franchise's four uniforms beginning in 2025-26 will feature the mountain scheme.

"I think we're moving in that direction where it's like, 'Hey, this is who we are.' And if we're aligned on it internally and we feel like our fans are with it and our players are with it, then why are we going to wait?" Smith told ESPN's Andrew Lopez.

"And we'd rather just show where we're going and I think that's exciting. I think people can see that they have something to wait for. I think we all love surprises, but very rarely do they launch exactly how you would. I'd just rather show everyone and say, 'Hey, this is what we're doing. We really are excited about mountain basketball.'"

The Jazz will wear the white and yellow Association Edition jerseys for 2024-25 before moving to the Mountain Association Edition in 2025-026. The black and yellow Statement Edition jerseys will be worn until December before switching over to the new black jerseys with mountain design in January.

The purple Icon Edition jerseys will be used starting with the 2025-26 season.

The only change to the J-note logo is that it will be purple and "Utah Jazz" wordmark underneath will be gone.