Vanderbilt fans tear down goal posts after upset of No. 1 Alabama as social media follows their path

Alabama v Vanderbilt NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 5: Diego Pavia #2 and Sedrick Alexander #28 of the Vanderbilt Commodores celebrate a touchdown against Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half at FirstBank Stadium on October 5, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images) (Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

Vanderbilt upset No. 1 Alabama, 40–35, on Saturday. As could be – or should be – expected, fans at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville went crazy to celebrate the Commodores' first-ever win over a top five team.

Not only did the crowd storm the field, but the goal posts came down.

Once they came down, the goal posts were on their way out of the stadium, carried by the jubiliant Commodores faithful.

Can those fans carry the goal posts all the way to Broadway in downtown Nashville? That's approximately a two-mile trek. But adrenaline can do wonders for a pumped-up fanbase after beating one of college football's perennial powers.

From there, those goal posts could go into the Cumberland River. Much like the posts that went into the Tennessee River after the Volunteers upset Alabama in 2022.

They made it, folks. Anything is possible. Imagine being in downtown Nashville on a Saturday night and possibly seeing a crowd of football fans carrying goal posts down the street.

On social media, fans wondered if Vanderbilt fans have ever had a reason to tear down the goal posts at their home stadium.

To be fair, stadium security probably wasn't ready for the fans tearing down the goal posts because the staff has never faced such a scenario before.

Frankly, the fans initially seemed hesitant about what to do. They didn't rush the field immediately, nor did they go for the goal posts right away. But that's all right. This is new, exciting territory for Vanderbilt and some uncertainty was understandable by fans before letting sheer joy and frenzy kick in.

