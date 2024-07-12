Vermont flooding: Photos show washed out roads and damaged houses in Hurricane Beryl's remnants

John Companion, left, dumps a bucket of muddy water while helping his friend Scott Mackie, right, clear his flooded basement while cleaning up the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Waterbury, Vt. Mackie said his basement was filled with nearly five feet of muddy mixture, which friends and neighbors are helping to empty. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP)

Exactly one year since historic flooding ravaged northern Vermont, heavy rains — remnants of Hurricane Beryl — triggered flash floods on Thursday that washed aways roads and bridges, toppled an apartment building and left at least two people dead.

Up to six inches of rain fell in a matter of hours in virtually the exact same area that was devastated by the historic 2023 flooding.

In Plainfield, Vt., a six-unit apartment building was swept away by floodwaters. Michael Billingsley, the town’s emergency management director, said residents of the building had just 15 minutes to evacuate before it was asked away.

"The water was coming up, so I knew it was time to leave with my dog," Hilary Conant, who fled her second-floor Plainfield apartment, told the Associated Press. Conant, who had to evacuate the same building during last year's floods, said having to do it again was "very retraumatizing."

But others were not as fortunate. A 73-year-old man identified as John Rice died when his vehicle was swept off a roadway in Lyndonville, Vt., and into a hayfield that was submerged under 10 feet of water, officials said. Vermont State Police said Rice had ignored bystanders’ warnings to turn around. His body was recovered several hours later.

Dylan Kempton, 33, died when his all-terrain vehicle was swept away by floodwaters in Peacham, Vt., late Wednesday. His body was recovered Thursday morning.

The deluge came a year to the day of the historic and catastrophic floods of July 11, 2023, which drew comparisons to the devastation wrought by Tropical Storm Irene more than a decade earlier.

Vermont and parts of northern New York and New England remained under flood watches or warnings early Friday, the National Weather Service said, as thunderstorms associated with Beryl were forecast for much of the region.

