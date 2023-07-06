Victor Wembanyama says he didn't realize the person his security allegedly slapped was Britney Spears

Britney Spears, Victor Wembanyama FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)

Recent No. 1 overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama has already reached his first NBA drama, and it involves Britney Spears

The San Antonio Spurs phenom confirmed he was involved in an incident Wednesday night that allegedly saw a member of his security team slap the pop icon at the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas, according to the Associated Press.

Per TMZ, Spears filed a police report that identified Spurs director of team security Damian Smith as the person who backhanded her, with conflicting reports on whether the matter will be subject to a criminal investigation. There are also photos showing a person identified as Spears walking up behind Wembanyama and Smith.

Spears reportedly wanted to ask Wembanyama for a photo as they were walking into a restaurant and tapped him on the shoulder, which allegedly resulted in the slap. Spears then went to her table, where Smith approached her table to apologize, which she accepted.

Wembanyama somewhat corroborated the account while speaking with reporters Thursday, though he claimed Spears grabbed him instead of tapping him on the shoulder and said his security "pushed her away" instead of slapping her:

"Something did happen, a little bit, when I was walking with some security from the team to some restaurant. We were in the hall. There was a lot of people, so people calling me, obviously. There was one person who was calling me but we talked before with the security.

"I couldn't stop. That person was calling me, 'Sir, sir,' and that person grabbed me from behind," Wembanyama said. "I didn't see what happened because I was walking straight and didn't stop. That person grabbed me from behind, not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind. I just know the security pushed her away. I don't know with how much force but security pushed her away. I didn't stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy the nice dinner."

He added that he didn't even know the other person was Spears until hours after the incident:

"I didn't know for a couple hours, but when I came back to the hotel ... I didn't forget about it but I thought it was no big deal, and then the security of the Spurs told me it was Britney Spears. At first, I was like, 'You're joking.' But yeah, turns out it was Britney Spears. I never saw her face. I just kept walking straight."

He apparently didn't know the issue made headlines until the next morning.

Wembanyama is in Las Vegas to take part in NBA Summer League after being selected by Spurs in the 2023 NBA Draft last month. He has been hyped for months, if not years, as the best prospect the league has seen for quite some time thanks to his enormous 7-foot-4 frame, defensive prowess and guard-like skills on offense.

He is expected to make his Summer League debut on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets, who will be featuring No. 2 overall draft pick Brandon Miller.