Victor Wembanyama misses Spurs' game vs. Mavs after rolling ankle on ball boy's foot in pregame warmups

San Antonio Spurs v Dallas Mavericks DALLAS, TEXAS - DECEMBER 23: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on December 23, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama missed Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks after he rolled his ankle on a ball boy's foot during pregame warmups.

Video captured the incident as Wembanyama participated in a pregame layup drill. He stumbled after landing and stepped on the ball boy's foot with his right foot, rolling his ankle.

Wemby out for the game after stepping on Mavs employee during warmups 🚨 pic.twitter.com/fupZJCHTVP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 24, 2023

The Spurs announced that Wembanyama went to the locker room to have his ankle taped before being ruled out for precautionary reasons. Wembanyama missed Tuesday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks with soreness in the same ankle. The Spurs didn't announce a prognosis or if Wembanyama was expected to miss more time.

The Mavericks won Saturday's game, 144-119. Luka Doncic led the way with a 39-point, 12-rebound 10-assists triple-double.

The loss was the 22nd in 23 games for the Spurs, who are rebuilding around Wembanyama after selecting him with the first pick in June's NBA draft. The 7-4 French sensation is averaging 18.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 3 blocks and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 27.9% from 3-point distance. The Spurs next face the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.