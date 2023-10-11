Vikings place Justin Jefferson on IR with hamstring injury, WR to miss at least four games

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 14: Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson (18) leaves the field after the first half during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles on September 14, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is officially on injured reserve, according to a Wednesday announcement from the team. He has never missed a game in his career, and will miss at least four of them as he works his way back to the field.

Jefferson injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter of a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. He slipped on the turf at U.S. Bank Stadium while running a route and didn't return for the rest of the game.

Injury designation was the likely outcome for the 24-year-old, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

He is just five games into his fourth NFL season, and already tied the NFL record for fastest receiver to 5,000 yards during a Week 2 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

In Jefferson's absence, Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Vikings will look to their first-round draft pick, Jordan Addison, who has performed well in the team's 1-4 start.

Th Vikings also activated wideouts N'Keal Harry and Trishton Jackson to the 53-man roster

Ideally, Jefferson will be recovered in time to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.

In the meantime, Minnesota will focus on its Week 6 opponent, the Chicago Bears. The Bears are also 1-4.

This story will be updated.