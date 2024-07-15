Vikings WR Jordan Addison reportedly arrested on DUI charge in Los Angeles

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 31: Jordan Addison #3 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up prior to the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Packers defeated the Vikings 33-10. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) (David Berding/Getty Images)

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested in Southern California on a DUI charge on Friday night, according to the OC Register's Luca Evans .

Addison, officers said, was “asleep behind the wheel” of a white Rolls-Royce that was stopped blocking a freeway lane near Los Angeles International Airport just after 11 p.m. on Friday. Addison was arrested about a half hour later after a DUI investigation was completed. He was then released from jail about two hours later.

Addison, who played his final college season at USC, was officially charged with suspicion of drunk driving.

The incident is the second driving-related issue Addison has had with the Vikings already in his career. He was cited for reckless driving last July just before training camp started after allegedly driving 140 mph in a 55 mph zone in his Lamborghini Urus in the Minneapolis area. Addison was not arrested.

The Vikings selected Addison with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He racked up 911 receiving yards, the third-highest on the team behind receiver Justin Jefferson and tight end T.J. Hockenson, and he had 10 touchdowns in his rookie campaign. The Vikings went 7-10 last season and missed the playoffs for the third time in the last four seasons.

