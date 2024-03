Utah State v Purdue INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 24: Head coach Danny Sprinkle of the Utah State Aggies looks on against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 24, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

A day after being bounced from the NCAA tournament, Danny Sprinkle has a new job.

Washington announced on Monday that it has hired Sprinkle as its men's basketball coach. Sprinkle just completed his first season at Utah State, where he led the Aggies to the NCAA tournament as a No. 8 seed.

The Aggies won their NCAA tournament opener over TCU, then lost to No. 1 seed Purdue on Sunday.