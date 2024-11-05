Watch election night coverage: Where to stream live news updates and results tonight without cable

Election Day is finally here, the polls are open and Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump's campaigns are about to cross the finish line. So now it's time to turn the TV on and tune in to see 2024 election results. And don't worry if you aren't paying for cable in 2024, just because you've cut the cable cord doesn't mean you can't tune into election coverage tonight. Here's how to watch election night without cable, where to stream election news free, how to keep with 2024 election results in real time tonight and more.

And if you're looking for live updates of the 2024 Election right now, Yahoo News has you covered.

The good news for watching this election season unfold is that there is no shortage of channels covering the 2024 presidential election. In fact, you can pretty much count on all of them to offer election results coverage. But just in case, here's a rundown of the major news channels covering the 2024 election and when coverage starts.

ABC News: 7 p.m. ET

BBC News: 5:40 p.m. ET

Bloomberg: 5 p.m. ET

CBS news: 7 p.m. ET

CNBC: 7 p.m. ET

CNN: 4 p.m. ET

C-SPAN: 7 p.m. ET

FOX News: 6 p.m. ET

MSNBC: 6 p.m. ET

NBC News: 5 p.m. ET

Newsmax: 5 p.m. ET

NewsNation: 6 p.m. ET

PBS News: 7 p.m., ET

Scripps News: 6 p.m.

Telemundo: 4 p.m. ET

Univision: 7 a.m. ET

While a lot of the platforms listed above offer free trials, there are even more ways to watch election night unfold live for free, including Paramount’s free platform Pluto TV, Tubi, Sling’s Freestream, Amazon’s Freevee and more.

Many news networks will also have free livestreams of their election coverage on their websites, X, TikTok and YouTube accounts:

PBS News: Watch presidential and congressional election news starting at 7 p.m. ET on TikTok or YouTube

CBS News: Watch livestreams via X or YouTube at 4 p.m. ET or at CBSNews.com

NBC News: Watch live on NBCNews.com, X, NBC News TikTok or YouTube starting at 6 p.m. ET

ABC News: Watch live on YouTube at 8 a.m. ET, TikTok, X, ABC News Radio and the ABC News app

Fox News: Watch live on YouTube broadcast at 7 p.m. ET, X or Fox News TikTok

Bloomberg: Watch on YouTube at 7 p.m. ET

