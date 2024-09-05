Watch Fantasy Football Live on Thursdays and Sundays this season for last-minute start/sit advice and analysis

Another NFL season is upon us and we have some exciting news for Season 19 of Fantasy Football Live. There's twice as much FFL this season to help answer even more of your start-sit questions, so there's no better place to get your lineup ready for all the action.

Here are the details on when and where to watch Fantasy Football Live:

Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. ET

Yahoo Fantasy analyst Andy Behrens and contributor Sal Vetri will join host Jason Fitz to preview the weekly Thursday night matchup, tackle your pressing start-sit questions and more in a 30-minute show filled with quick-hitting advice.

Yahoo Fantasy contributor Tera Roberts will be answering your questions on the Yahoo Fantasy social handles leading up to the start of FFL. She'll be live on Instagram/Facebook at 6:00 p.m. ET and then jump over to TikTok at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Sundays at noon ET

Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon and Tera Roberts join Andy Behrens and Jason Fitz on the 60-minute Sunday edition. They'll walk you up to kickoff by covering the morning inactives, data analysis and, most importantly, answer YOUR lineup questions to put you in the best position to win your fantasy matchup. They'll also discuss the trending topics of the week and cover any breaking news.

Looking for additional help on Sunday mornings? We have you covered there, too. Scott Pianowski will also answer your sit-start questions from his Twitter handle starting at noon ET Sundays all the way up to kickoff. Consider #AskFFL your Bat Signal.

Where to watch

You can watch Fantasy Football Live on Thursdays and Sundays on YahooSports.com, the Yahoo Sports App, the Yahoo Fantasy app and YouTube.

Want to ask a lineup question on the show?

Get in on the fun by using #AskFFL on Twitter.

Fantasy Football Live is the longest-running fantasy show on the internet and has consistently been honored in the fantasy industry as one of the leaders in the space. The 2023 season will bring a crisp new design prioritizing user interaction and high-level topical analysis.