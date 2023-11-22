Watch Fantasy Football Live on Wednesday for Week 12 start/sit advice and analysis

Dallas Cowboys v Carolina Panthers CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 19: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Week 12 of the NFL season is here and with the Thanksgiving holiday, we have a special Wednesday edition of Fantasy Football Live. Starting Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, Yahoo Fantasy analysts Andy Behrens and Matt Harmon will join host Jason Fitz to preview the week ahead and help with your sit-start decisions. They will tackle some of the biggest questions heading into Week 12.

What should we expect from the three Thanksgiving matchups?

What are the expectations for popular waiver add Isaiah Likely?

Who are the candidates to be game changers this week?

Which players are we thankful for this fantasy season?

[Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | D/ST | Kickers]

We'll cover all that and, most importantly, answer YOUR pressing sit-start questions to put you in the best position to win your fantasy matchup. The special holiday 60-minute show starts on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

You can watch FFL on YahooSports.com, the Yahoo Sports App, the Yahoo Fantasy app, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Want to ask the experts a question on the show? Get in on the fun by using #AskFFL on Twitter.

Looking for additional help on Sunday mornings? We still have you covered there, too. Andy and Matt will be back with quick-hitting video analysis and advice off inactives and breaking news.

Scott Pianowski will also answer your sit-start questions from his Twitter handle starting at noon ET Sundays all the way up to kickoff. Consider #AskFFL your Bat Signal.