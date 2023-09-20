Watch live: Attorney General Garland testifies in House Judiciary hearing on DOJ 'politicization'

Attorney General Merrick Garland told Republicans Wednesday that he and the Justice Department “will not be intimidated” by outside pressure on how to do their job.

“We will do our jobs free from outside influence and we will not back down from defending our democracy,” Garland said at the beginning of a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill.

“Our job is not to take orders from the president, or congress,” Garland said, in a clear statement pushing back against Republican claims that the Justice Department is biased.

Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is one of former President Trump's top supporters in Congress and has used the committee to highlight ways in which he thinks Republicans have been discriminated against by the government.

Jordan accused Garland of overseeing a Justice Department where the investigation of President Biden's son, Hunter Biden, was conducted in such a way to "protect Joe Biden." He rattled off a long list of details that he said led him to this conclusion.

The top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-NY, said that nearly every claim by Jordan had been “completely refuted by witnesses” who have testified before the committee.

Hunter Biden's questionable foreign business deals are at the heart of the Republican attempt to impeach President Biden.

In particular, Jordan said that U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a Trump-appointed prosecutor, has gone easy on Hunter Biden. Weiss reached a plea deal with Hunter Biden over the summer on tax evasion and a felony firearm charge, but after that deal fell apart Weiss indicted Hunter Biden this month.

Hunter Biden is now facing criminal prosecution on the gun charge.The hearing today will feature many questions to Garland about the Hunter Biden investigation, and the attorney general will have time to respond to them.

FBI Director Christopher Wray has also come under fire from Jordan and other Republicans. Wray said in a hearing before the Judiciary Committee in July that it was "insane" to think that the FBI had discriminated against Republicans.