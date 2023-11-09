Week 10 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

New York Giants v Las Vegas Raiders LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 05: Wide receiver Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on as the United Staes national anthem is performed before a game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Giants 30-6. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

At what point do fantasy managers accept the truth that Davante Adams has been a resounding bust this season?

Outside of back-to-back monster games way back in Weeks 2 and 3, Adams has yet to even sniff those lofty marks of late. In fact, he now has four straight games scoring less than 15 fantasy points.

But fantasy managers remain hopeful, because ... well, it's DAVANTE ADAMS.

Of course, they may have to wait yet another week for a return to form, as Adams will take on Sauce Gardner and the vaunted Jets defense in Week 10.

Check out where Adams lands in our WR rankings for Week 10:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 10 fantasy WR leaderboard?

