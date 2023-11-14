Week 11 Fantasy Football TE Rankings

Atlanta Falcons v Arizona Cardinals GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 12: Trey McBride #85 of the Arizona Cardinals runs the ball against Jessie Bates III #3 of the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images) (Mike Christy/Getty Images)

There has been a recent surge in talent and production from the fantasy tight end position that has felt almost unprecedented considering what a headache it's been the last few seasons. Yet, after feeling like such a shallow position, it now seems like there's a new tight end delivering every week.

But Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride looks like more than just a one-week blip on the radar.

If you remove one week when the Cardinals were basically QB-less against Cleveland (all respect to Clayton Tune), McBride has now scored 37.60 fantasy points in two games since taking over for Zach Ertz. And he's looked good doing it too.

Check out how McBride and the rest of the tight ends stack up in our Week 11 TE rankings:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 11 fantasy TE leaderboard?