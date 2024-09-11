What's up with Alabama & 3 RBs to watch in Week 3 | College Football Power Hour

Subscribe to the College Football Power Hour

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman take a long look at Alabama's game vs. South Florida. Is Alabama the team that played it close with USF for three quarters or the team that dropped 28 points on them in the fourth? Plus, how will they fare in their first road game under Kalen Deboer this weekend?

The trio play a game of NIL - "Name, Image & Liked It" where they give the name of a player to watch this weekend, an image they won't soon forget from last week, and something in college football they just really liked.

Finally, what games are we binging, streaming, and skipping in Week 3?

(1:00) What's going on with Alabama?

(11:00) Name, Image & Liked It

(47:00) Binge, Stream, Skip

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Power Hour and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts