Wheeler extends with the Phillies, Chapman lands with the Giants & Fanatics CEO responds to backlash

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman are back on a Monday morning to look at two big NL transactions that happened over the last few days. This morning, the Philadelphia Phillies reportedly locked in pitcher Zack Wheeler on a 3-year, $126 million extension that will keep the Ace in eastern Pennsylvania for another four years. The guys explain why this is a great deal for both sides.

Next, they look back at the San Francisco Giants signing 3B Matt Chapman over the weekend to a 3-year, $54 million deal. Jake & Jordan explain why this is less good for Chapman money-wise and a great move for the Giants, looking to make a dent in the loaded NL West. With larger extensions reportedly left on the table in Oakland and Toronto for Chapman, could his agent Scott Boras' strategy of having his clients wait out the market until deep into March be failing?

In the second half of the podcast, the guys open up the grab bag and hit a number of miscellaneous baseball nuggets from the past week including new Baltimore Orioles owner David Rubenstein visiting spring training, New York Mets owner Steve Cohen clapping back on X, Robinson Canó's return to the Mexican League & more.

1:25 - Zack Wheeler extension in Philadelphia

12:00 - Matt Chapman signs with Giants

27:35 - Orioles new owner David Rubenstein, man of the people

31:00 - Mets owner Steve Cohen claps back on X

36:35 - Adam LaRoche's son Drake's impressive D3 outing

40:25 - Sixto Sanchez and Brendan McKay are back!

44:30 - Fanatics CEO responds to backlash

47:40 - Robinson Canó in the Mexican League

