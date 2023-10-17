Wisconsin Assembly approves $546 million plan to repair American Family Field and keep Brewers through 2050

FILE - American Family Field is seen Sept. 15, 2023, in Milwaukee. Wisconsin Republican legislators announced Thursday, Oct. 12, that they have scaled back their plan to help fund repairs at the Milwaukee Brewers' stadium by $54 million, clearing the way for a vote on the state Assembly floor next week. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File) (Morry Gash/AP)

The third time was very much the charm to keep Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin until at least 2050. On Tuesday, state legislators approved a $546-million funding package for American Family Field.

After two previous plans were nixed, Wisconsin assembly members voted 69-27 in favor of the repair plan. Wisconsin will provide $411 million, while Milwaukee County and the city of Milwaukee will chip in for $135 million. The three entities will pay this over the next 30 years, while Brewers' owner Mark Attanasio will pay $100 million,

"Today's vote by a bipartisan majority of the state Assembly shows that momentum continues to grow for a solution to maintain American Family Field and to keep the Brewers in Milwaukee for the next generation," said Rick Schlesinger, the Brewers' president of business operations, in a statement.

"We are very grateful for the leadership of legislative and local officials, as well as that of Gov. Evers, who have helped to negotiate creative solutions that protect taxpayers and avoid the return of the five-county sales tax."

The ballpark is effectively owned by the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District, who lease the stadium to the Brewers. As a part of that lease agreement, the stadium district foots the bill for the majority of substantial stadium maintenance and renovations.

Lawmakers are also requiring the team to feature a discount day for one home game per month from April to September for state residents. In addition to that, the Brewers will double their required annual contribution to youth sports organizations from $20,000 to $40,000.

The Brewers finished the 2023 season with wild-card series appearance that they ultimately lost 2-0 to the Arizona Diamondbacks.