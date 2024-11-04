Wisconsin election 2024: Current polls, history and why the state's results matter

An SUV passes Trump Vance and Harris Walz campaign signs posted in neighbors' yards Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Janesville, Wis. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

By Dylan Stableford, Yahoo News

Wisconsin is considered one of the seven key swing states that could decide the 2024 presidential election — and part of the "blue wall" of Rust Belt states considered pivotal for Democrats.

And polls out of the Badger State show it's a toss-up between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Three websites that aggregate battleground state surveys — the Silver Bulletin, FiveThirtyEight and the New York Times — each have Harris leading Trump in Wisconsin by 1 percentage point or less.

🗳 Key races

In addition to the presidential contest, Wisconsin is home to a key downballot race between Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Republican businessman Eric Hovde that may help decide control of the U.S. Senate.

A recent poll by Marquette University Law School showed Baldwin, the incumbent, with a narrow lead (51% to 49%) over Hovde.

↩️ Past election history

The results of the last three presidential elections in Wisconsin are as follows:

2020: Joe Biden (D) defeated Donald Trump (R) by 0.63%

2016: Donald Trump (R) defeated Hillary Clinton (D) by 0.77%

2012: Barack Obama (D) defeated Mitt Romney (R) by 6.94%

📈 Which way the state is trending

Wisconsin has voted for Democrats in five of the past six presidential elections — the lone exception being 2016, when Trump edged Clinton by less than 1 percentage point. In 2020, Biden narrowly defeated Trump in the Badger State, also by less than 1 point.

📌 Why it matters

Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — the so-called Blue Wall for Democrats — are critical for Harris. In 2016, Trump flipped all three, helping him win the presidency. In 2020, Biden reclaimed all three, with Pennsylvania clinching his victory.

🗣️ What do you think?

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!