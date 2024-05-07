WNBA to start full-time charter flights for all teams this season

WNBA commissioner Cathy Englebert announced on Tuesday that the league will start using charter flights for all teams this season.

Teams previously frequently used commercial flights for travel, drawing criticism from players.

"We intend to fund a full-time charter for this season," Engelbert told reporters.

Englebert said that the program is expected to cost roughly $25 million per year for the next two seasons. The league plans to launch the program “as soon as we can get planes in places.”

The regular season is scheduled to tip off on May 14.

This story will be updated.