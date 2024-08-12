Women earned the majority of gold medals for Team USA in Paris — here's a list of every American woman who won gold

The 2024 Paris Olympics reached a landmark as the first Olympics with total gender parity, where 50% of the athletes present were women. But it was also a big Olympics for the women of Team USA, who took home the majority of medals for Team USA.
The United States ended with by far the most medals in the Olympics, with 126 total medals. Team USA also tied for 40 gold medals with China. Team USA had a total of 592 athletes, and 257 of them took home medals — an impressive feat.
Notably, most of those medals were won in women's events. In the end, more than half of all medals earned for the U.S. were in women's events: 69 of the 126 medals won by the United States were won by women. Team USA also earned six medals in mixed events.
(This total does not include the stripped bronze medal for Jordan Chiles on floor, which USA Gymnastics is fighting to get back.)
13 Team USA athletes won multiple gold medals; 10 of those — including Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky, Gabby Thomas and other big names in Team USA — were women.
Women won the first medal of the competition, with Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon earning silver in women's 3 meter synchronized diving to kick things off, and the last, with USA women's basketball fighting to take gold against France.
With such a dominant performance from the women of Team USA, it's worth taking the time to honor them. Here is a list of every woman who won gold for the United States in Paris.
Swimming
Torri Huske: 100m butterfly, 4x100m medley, 4x100m mixed medley
Katie Ledecky: 1500m freestyle, 800m freestyle
Kate Douglass: 200m breaststroke, 4x100m medley
Reagan Smith: 4x100m medley, 4x100m mixed medley
Lilly King: 4x100m medley
Gretchen Walsh: 4x100m medley, 4x100m mixed medley
Abby Weitzeil: 4x100m mixed medley
Katharine Berkoff: 4x100m mixed medley
Alex Shackell: 4x100m medley
Emma Weber: 4x100m medley
Fencing
Lee Kiefer: individual foil, team foil
Jacqueline Dubrovich: team foil
Lauren Scruggs: team foil
Maia Mei Weintraub: team foil
Gymnastics
Simone Biles: team competition, all-around, vault
Sunisa Lee: team competition
Jordan Chiles: team competition
Jade Carey: gymnastics team competition
Hezly Rivera: team competition
Cycling
Kristen Faulkner: road race, team pursuit (track)
Chloe Dygert: team pursuit (track)
Jennifer Valente: team pursuit (track)
Lily Williams: team pursuit (track)
Jennifer Valente: omnium
Track & Field/Athletics
Valarie Allman: discus throw
Tara Davis-Woodhall: long jump
Gabby Thomas: 200m, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone: 400m hurdles, 4x400m relay
Melissa Jefferson: 4x100m relay
Sha'Carri Richardson: 4x100m relay
Twanisha Terry: 4x100m relay
Masai Russell: 100m hurdles
Shamier Little: 4x400m relay
Alexis Holmes: 4x400m relay
Kaylyn Brown: 4x400m relay
Aaliyah Butler: 4x400m relay
Quanera Hayes: 4x400m relay
Football
United States Women's National Team: Korbin Albert, Croix Bethune, Samantha Coffey, Tierna Davidson, Crystal Dunn, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Lindsey Horan, Casey Krueger, Rose Lavelle, Casey Murphy, Alyssa Naeher, Jenna Nighswonger, Trinity Rodman, Emily Sams, Jaedyn Shaw, Sophia Smith, Emily Sonnett, Mallory Swanson, Lynn Williams
Basketball
USA basketball: Napheesa Collier, Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, Brittney Griner, Sabrina Ionescu, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Alyssa Thomas, A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young
Surfing
Caroline Marks
Wrestling
Amit Elor: freestyle wrestling (68 kg)
Sarah Ann Hildebrandt: freestyle wrestling (50 kg)
Weightlifting
Olivia Reeves: weightlifting (71 kg)