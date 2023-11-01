World Series Game 5: Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks score, highlights, news and live tracker

Texas Rangers' Corey Seager celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

The Texas Rangers could be World Series champions Wednesday. The Rangers pulled off an exciting, 11-7 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 4, giving Texas a 3-1 lead in the series.

The game looked like a blowout early, with the Rangers taking a quick 10-0 lead. Arizona clawed its way back, however, forcing the Rangers to use closer José LeClerc in a game that should've been an easy win.

The Rangers will hope they can get some strong innings from starter Nathan Eovaldi on Wednesday so the team's overtaxed bullpen won't have to be used as much.

After a bullpen game Tuesday, the Diamondbacks are turning things over to ace Zac Gallen, who struggled in his first World Series start against the Rangers. Gallen gave up three earned runs over five innings in his Game 1 appearance. He left the contest with a lead, but the Diamondbacks' bullpen couldn't hold it.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, highlights and updates as the Diamondbacks take on the Rangers in Game 5 of the World Series.

