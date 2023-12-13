WR Davante Adams calls Raiders' 3-0 loss to Vikings 'embarrassing'

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) leaves the field against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) (Rick Scuteri/AP)

Before the media could enter the Las Vegas Raiders' locker room on Sunday, Davante Adams was gone.

The Raiders were fresh off a 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, which set the new mark as the lowest-scoring indoor game in NFL history. The receiver was disgusted by the effort.

So two days later, when he finally did speak with reporters, Adams' ire had subsided only a little.

"You want to be a part of history, but never that type," he said. "It's embarrassing, too. ... You walk off that field, and you've got a lot of fans that pay their money to come to see you play, and you go up and put up a goose egg. It almost looked worse that they only scored three, too.

"You've seen plenty of teams win, 20, 22-0, whatever, but when the other team wins by three and they only score three, it just looks horrible. So, hopefully we don't make any more history like that on this side."

Las Vegas barely managed to record more than 200 yards of total offense — 171 passing and 56 rushing. Adams, who has only recorded one touchdown since Week 3, accounted for a whooping 53 yards on seven catches. He also hasn't recorded a 100-yard receiving game since that 13-catch, 172-yard and two-touchdown performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Meanwhile, the Raiders lost two fumbles and quarterback Aidan O'Connell tossed an interception, too. This putrid performance and lack of offense left a lasting bad taste in Adams' mouth that he's trying to move past due to a short week.

"I mean, I'm moving past it," he said. "I'm not over it, but I'm past it, for sure.

"It's just, we couldn't really get a rhythm, couldn't establish really anything in the game. Once we did, we obviously turned the ball over and we just didn't make it easy on ourselves. So, that's what you're going to get if you can't convert third down. If you can't have explosive plays, it's going to look like that."

Las Vegas heads into its Thursday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers on a three-game losing streak and having not scored more than 17 points in a month.

At 5-8, Las Vegas currently owns the No. 6 pick in the draft, as of today, and finishes the year against the Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.