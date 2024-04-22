Neil Young adds more dates to his Love Earth tour

Courtesy Live Nation

By Jill Lances
Neil Young has added more dates to his upcoming Love Earth tour.
The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has added five new shows to the trek: July 25 in Bend, Oregon, July 26 in Gorge, Washington, July 28 in Boise, Idaho, July 29 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and July 31 in Denver, Colorado.
A presale for the new shows begins Tuesday, April 23, at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets available to general public starting Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m. local time.

Young's Love Earth tour, with his band Crazy Horse, is set to kick off with a two-night stand in San Diego, April 24 and 25. A complete list of dates can be found at NeilYoungArchives.com.

